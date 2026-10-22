Ghanaian President John Mahama made a bold pledge to personally visit Russia to push for a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war

Mahama outlined his plans to engage directly with President Vladimir Putin as part of a broader peace-driven diplomatic effort

The announcement drew significant attention as Ghana positions itself as a potential mediator in the protracted conflict

Ghanaian President John Mahama has pledged to travel to Russia and hold direct talks with President Vladimir Putin in a bid to secure a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Mahama made the announcement publicly, framing the proposed trip as part of his personal commitment to pursuing peace on the global stage.

President John Mahama promises to travel to Russia to convince Vladimir Putin to ceasefire in Ukraine war. Photo credit:TIMOTHY A. CLARY & GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

His statement signals Ghana's willingness to play an active diplomatic role in one of the world's most consequential conflicts.

Mahama's peace push for Ukraine

Speaking on the matter, President Mahama stated plainly:

"I'm going to Russia to convince President Putin to ceasefire."

The pledge reflects a broader philosophy that African leaders have a responsibility to engage in international peace efforts, particularly where Western-led negotiations have stalled.

Mahama's announcement positions Ghana not merely as an observer of the conflict but as a nation prepared to use its diplomatic standing to facilitate dialogue.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which escalated sharply following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions of civilians.

Numerous ceasefire attempts and peace talks have collapsed over the years, with no lasting resolution in sight.

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Ghana's role in international diplomacy

Mahama's proposed visit to Moscow would mark a significant moment in Ghana's foreign policy under his current administration.

African nations have largely sought to maintain a degree of neutrality in the conflict, with some, including Ghana, abstaining from or voting against certain United Nations resolutions condemning Russia's actions.

A direct presidential visit to Russia with the express purpose of urging a ceasefire would represent a notable departure from that cautious posture, potentially elevating Ghana's profile as a constructive voice in global peace efforts.

No date has been confirmed for the proposed trip, and it remains unclear whether the Kremlin has responded to or acknowledged Mahama's intentions.

Nevertheless, the statement alone has drawn considerable attention to Ghana's diplomatic ambitions on the world stage.

Mahama visits Kufuor at home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that President John Dramani Mahama had visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence on Monday, 19 October 2026.

Mahama had announced the visit on his Facebook page, stating that he had wanted to check on Kufuor's well-being.

Photographs from the meeting showed both leaders in cheerful spirits during their time together.

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Source: YEN.com.gh