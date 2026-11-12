Ireland published a list of 22 categories of relatives who are legally prohibited from marrying each other in the country

The restrictions cover a wide range of family relationships, including both blood relatives and those related through marriage or adoption

The rules raise questions about how Ireland's marriage laws compare with legal frameworks in Ghana and other African countries

Ireland has published a comprehensive list of 22 categories of relatives who are legally forbidden from marrying one another under Irish law, drawing fresh attention to the country's marriage regulations.

The restrictions, rooted in both legal tradition and social norms, cover an extensive range of familial relationships.

Ireland releases full list of 22 categories of relatives barred from marrying. Photo credit: Ariel Skelley & Tupungato/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Among those barred from marrying are a parent and child, grandparent and grandchild, siblings, aunts or uncles and their nephews or nieces, and half-siblings.

The prohibitions also extend beyond blood relations to include people connected through marriage, such as a stepparent and stepchild, as well as relationships formed through adoption.

The full scope of Ireland's marriage restrictions

The 22 prohibited categories span three broad types of relationships: those based on direct blood ties, those formed through marriage (affinity), and those established through adoption.

For instance, a man may not marry his mother, grandmother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, or half-sister. Similarly, a woman is barred from marrying her father, grandfather, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, or half-brother.

The list also includes in-law relationships. A person cannot marry their mother-in-law or father-in-law, daughter-in-law or son-in-law, stepmother or stepfather, or stepdaughter or stepson, even if the original marriage that created the relationship has since ended through death or divorce.

These rules are enshrined in Irish legislation and are designed to protect family structures, prevent potential abuses of power within families, and reflect long-standing ethical and social standards.

How Ghana's marriage laws compare

The debate around prohibited marriage relationships is not unique to Ireland. In Ghana, the Marriage Ordinance and customary law also place restrictions on unions between close relatives, though the specifics vary depending on whether a couple is marrying under ordinance law or customary arrangements.

Under Ghanaian customary law, marriage between members of the same clan is generally forbidden, as clans are considered to share a common ancestry.

The concept of "family" in many Ghanaian communities is broader than in Western legal systems, meaning the pool of people considered too closely related to marry can be wider in practice.

Under the Marriage Ordinance, which governs statutory marriages in Ghana, unions between certain relatives are void by law, mirroring some of the restrictions found in Irish and other Commonwealth-influenced legal systems.

Both countries ultimately share the principle that marriage must occur between individuals who are not closely related, though the cultural and legal frameworks through which this principle is applied differ significantly.

Ireland's decision to publish its full list of 22 prohibited categories offers a useful point of comparison for countries like Ghana as they continue to refine and codify their own family law regulations.

Ireland sets rules for foreign spouses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery had outlined specific requirements foreign nationals were required to satisfy before gaining residency as spouses of Irish citizens.

The Irish citizen sponsor was required to have earned at least €40,000 over three years, excluding State welfare payments, among several financial conditions.

Applicants who were asylum seekers or had entered on short-stay visas faced a stricter set of conditions before permission could be granted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh