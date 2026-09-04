India has unveiled a major visa update aimed at making international cruise travel more convenient

The new system could make it easier for Ghanaians and other foreign tourists to explore India as part of cruise itineraries

Further details have emerged about how the new arrangement will work and when travellers can expect it to take effect

India has unveiled further details of a new electronic group visa scheme aimed at making it easier for foreign tourists arriving in the country on cruise ships.

The new e-Group Visit Visa (Cruise) will be valid for 30 days and allow multiple entries into India.

India introduces anew e-Group Visit Visa for foreign tourists, including Ghanaians. Photo credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The initiative is part of the Indian government's broader efforts to boost international cruise tourism, simplify immigration procedures and modernise border checks at the country's ports.

Cruise operators to handle group applications

Under the new system, foreign tourists will not have to complete individual electronic visa applications.

Instead, cruise operators or their local agents will submit applications on behalf of passenger groups through a dedicated online portal or mobile application.

According to a report by Visa News, Applications must be submitted in batches at least three days before the ship arrives at its first Indian port.

The information required will include passengers' full names, nationalities, passport numbers, and passport issue and expiry dates.

There will reportedly be no limit on the number of passengers who can be included in a single group application.

Ghanaians travelling to India could benefit

The new system could make travel to India more convenient for Ghanaians and other foreign tourists who choose to visit the country as part of international cruise itineraries.

The multiple-entry facility is particularly useful for cruise passengers whose journeys include several Indian ports as well as stops in other countries.

Travellers using the e-Group Visit Visa will be able to enter India through 38 designated seaports equipped to process electronic visas.

These include major ports such as Mumbai, Cochin, Mormugao, Chennai and Kolkata.

Once approved, the visa will generate a QR code that can be used during immigration checks.

Indian authorities expect the system, when combined with onboard clearance procedures, to reduce processing time to about 30 seconds per passenger.

India targets major increase in cruise tourism

The e-Group Visit Visa forms part of India's wider Maritime India Vision 2030, which seeks to strengthen the country's position as an international cruise tourism destination.

However, the new visa option is not yet available on the official Indian Visa Online portal, and authorities have not confirmed an exact launch date.

India wants to significantly increase the number of foreign cruise ship calls at its ports, from 224 recorded during the 2025–2026 financial year to 1,000 in the coming years.

A Ministry of Home Affairs official said easier visa and immigration procedures would encourage international cruise companies to include Indian ports in their itineraries.

The government also expects the initiative to generate economic benefits for ports, transport operators, hotels, tourism businesses and communities located around India's coastal destinations.

For Ghanaians considering a cruise holiday that includes India, the new group visa system could provide a simpler route for completing immigration formalities once the scheme becomes operational.

Thailand removes 21 countries from visa-free list

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Thailand had announced a major change to its visa rules, affecting travellers from a number of countries.

The new measures were expected to alter the conditions under which some foreign visitors could enter the popular Southeast Asian destination.

The changes were scheduled to take effect on September 15, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh