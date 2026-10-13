Five West African countries do not appear on the full or partial suspension lists under the 2026 US travel proclamations

Citizens of the five countries can still apply for US visas through standard consular review processes

Applicants must still satisfy general eligibility requirements, including proof of ties to their home country and sufficient funds

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Five West African countries have been confirmed as outside the scope of United States travel restrictions introduced in 2026, leaving their citizens able to pursue visa applications through existing consular channels.

Ghana, Liberia, Cape Verde (also known as Cabo Verde), Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau do not feature on either the full or partial suspension lists issued under the 2026 US travel proclamations.

Ghana, Liberia, Cape Verde, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau remain outside 2026 US travel suspensions. Image credit: Aaron Schwartz, alex_ugalek/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The confirmation is particularly relevant for West African travellers planning trips to the United States, given that several other countries in the region have faced varying degrees of restriction under the new policy framework.

What exclusion means for West African travellers

For nationals of these five countries, the absence from the restriction lists means their visa applications will continue to be processed through the standard consular review system. Ghana and Cape Verde retain uninterrupted access to normal visa application channels, while Guinea and Guinea-Bissau were similarly not named under any of the suspension orders covered by the 2026 proclamations.

Liberia is likewise excluded from the major restriction lists, though its nationals are subject to general security screening requirements that apply during visa interviews and adjudication proceedings.

This standard screening is not unique to Liberia but reflects the broader conditions that apply to all international visa applicants regardless of nationality.

Normal processing does not mean automatic approval

Exclusion from the US travel restriction lists does not remove the standard eligibility requirements that govern all visa applications.

Applicants from the five countries must still demonstrate credible ties to their home country, show they have sufficient funds to support their travel, and present a clear and verifiable purpose for visiting the United States.

US immigration authorities retain full discretion to approve or deny applications based on these criteria, and consular officers continue to conduct interviews as part of the adjudication process.

Travellers from the region are advised to confirm the current status of their country's visa processing directly with the nearest US embassy or consulate before making travel arrangements, as policy changes can take effect with limited prior notice.

US names groups exempt from full visa suspension

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had confirmed that nationals of 19 countries were barred from obtaining US visas following the entry into force of Presidential Proclamation 10998 on 1 January 2026.

Despite the full suspension, the State Department, in guidance last updated on 2 February 2026, confirmed that six groups of foreign nationals may still be issued visas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh