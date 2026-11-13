Thailand has released a full list of 39 occupations that foreigners, including Ghanaians, are legally barred from holding in the country

The restrictions cover a wide range of roles, from agricultural work to legal practice and certain skilled trades

Ghanaians living or planning to work in Thailand are urged to verify their employment status against the official list

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Thailand has officially listed 39 categories of work that foreign nationals are not permitted to take up within the country, raising important questions for the growing number of Ghanaians who seek employment opportunities in Southeast Asia.

The list, which covers a broad spectrum of industries, is enforced under Thai labour law and applies to all foreign workers regardless of nationality.

Thailand lists 39 jobs foreigners are prohibited from doing in the country. Photo credit: Nitat Termmee/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Violations can attract serious legal penalties, including deportation and bans on future entry.

Jobs closed to foreign workers in Thailand

The restricted occupations span several key sectors of the Thai economy. Among the roles foreigners are barred from are rice farming, salt farming, and silk weaving by hand; activities considered integral to Thai cultural heritage and rural livelihoods.

Foreign nationals are also prohibited from working as lawyers, accountants, tour guides, and civil engineers, as well as from practising as traditional Thai medicine practitioners.

Other restricted roles include hairdressing, tailoring, typesetting in the Thai language, and certain categories of skilled masonry and carpentry.

Trading occupations are equally protected. Street vending, auctioning, and operating shops that sell local goods or antiques are all reserved exclusively for Thai citizens.

Work in the forestry sector and driving of motor vehicles for hire are also on the list.

The Thai government has maintained these restrictions to protect local workers from displacement and to preserve occupations that are closely tied to national identity and tradition.

What this means for Ghanaians in Thailand

For Ghanaians already residing in Thailand or those considering relocation, the list serves as a critical reference point before accepting any form of employment.

Thailand has in recent years attracted Ghanaian professionals and students, some of whom transition into the local job market.

Ghanaians who work in multinational companies, technology firms, or in roles not featured on the restricted list remain eligible to seek legal work permits.

However, employment in any of the 39 listed categories, even in informal arrangements, can result in prosecution under Thai immigration and labour regulations.

Community advocates have consistently urged Ghanaians abroad to thoroughly research the labour laws of their host countries before signing employment contracts.

Thailand's list is publicly available through official government channels, and prospective workers are encouraged to consult a qualified legal adviser or the Thai embassy before committing to any role.

As Ghana's diaspora continues to expand across Asia, awareness of host-country regulations remains essential to avoiding legal complications and ensuring a secure livelihood abroad.

Thailand lists countries eligible for visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Thailand had announced a visa-free policy covering 59 countries, opening its borders to millions of potential travellers.

The new scheme included a 30-day stay limit, with specific conditions attached to each eligible nationality.

Officials outlined the full list of qualifying countries as part of a broader push to boost tourism numbers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh