A video of Pete Edochie visiting ailing Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah in Ghana in October 2026 resurfaced online after the Nigerian legend's death

During the visit, Pete Edochie opened up about his own health struggles and expressed deep sadness over the death of his close friend, former Ghanaian president JJ Rawlings

Pete Edochie died in November 25, 2026, barely two months after his emotional trip to Ghana

A touching video of Nigerian acting legend Pete Edochie paying a heartfelt visit to Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah during a trip to Ghana in October 2026 has resurfaced on social media, stirring widespread emotion following the news of Edochie's passing.

Pete Edochie's last visit to Ghanaian actoror and colleague Emmanuel Armah resurfaces after his death on November 25, 2026. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

During that visit, the veteran actor sat with his ailing colleague and spoke candidly about his own health challenges, offering a rare glimpse into the private struggles of a man long regarded as one of Africa's greatest performers.

He also shared how deeply the death of his close friend, former Ghanaian president Jerry John Rawlings, had affected him, expressing regret that he never got the chance to see him one last time.

Pete Edochie's Final Months

The footage gained renewed attention when news broke that Edochie had died on November 25, 2026, just weeks after his Ghana visit.

The timing struck many fans particularly hard, as the video now reads as an unintended farewell, capturing a man who was quietly carrying grief and illness even as he reached out to check on a friend.

For many who watched the clip, the most poignant detail was that his first priority upon arriving in Ghana was to visit Emmanuel Armah, who had been dealing with illness for some time, rather than any public engagement.

The touching video of Pete Edochie and his longtime friend, Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah, is in the Instagram post below.

Reactions to Pete Edochie's visit to Emmanuel

The resurfaced footage moved many Ghanaians and Nigerians alike, with fans flooding the comments section to mourn the actor and celebrate his character.

ronnieray2026 wrote:

"The first thing he did when he came to Ghana was to pay a visit to his long-time friend who has been sick for a long. Now our papa is gone 😢😢."

ikis233_ commented:

"I am so broken, honestly. This man made our childhood a memorable one 💔😭."

giftsnmoreshopgh wrote:

"You made your mark in the world 🙏 Rest well 🙏🙏."

Pete Edochie leaves behind a legacy that shaped cinema across West Africa and beyond, with millions mourning a man whose humanity, it turns out, was as remarkable off-screen as on it.

Pete Edochie biography: Life, wife, children, career

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Nigerian actor Chief Pete Edochie was one of Africa's most respected entertainers, whose illustrious career in broadcasting, television and cinema spanned nearly six decades.

Known for his deep voice, commanding personality, traditional African proverbs and exceptional delivery of movie scripts, Edochie became a household name across the continent.

Although millions recognised him for portraying kings, wealthy businessmen, village elders and authoritative fathers in Nollywood movies, his journey to stardom began far away from the movie industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh