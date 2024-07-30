A video of the Founder and leader of the Heaven's Gates Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha, chiding his members for paying meagre offertory has gone viral

The renowned preacher in the video called out his members, stating that they are collapsing the work of God for paying GH¢1 as offertory

Netizens who saw the video were divided and took to the comment section to express their views

Founder and leader of Heaven's Gates Ministries Nicolas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has admonished his members for paying GH¢1 and coins as an offertory.

In a video that has since gone viral, the controversial pastor expressed his frustration over the meagre offerings his congregants have been contributing during church service.

In the video, Kumchacha lamented that the church members were giving GH¢1 notes and coins, which he feels are insufficient to support church activities. He noted that the members were collapsing the work of God through this.

The outspoken pastor stated that he did not blame the congregation but rather the current administration led by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who have plunged the country into an economic crisis, leaving citizens broke.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kumchcha's comment

Netizens who saw the post were divided as some called the preacher out for not appreciating the giving of his members, while others said he was shooting a skit.

@LongLyf2 wrote:

"If you’re a physics student, nobody should tell you that the church is empty. Listen to the echo; the sound waves bouncing back tell you about the emptiness within. a testament to an unoccupied space."

@fixondennis wrote:

"You decided to do a content boss. There’s no one sitting there."

@Oben_2020 wrote:

"People are getting wise."

@MaxOseiJnr wrote:

"Stomach pastor way of campaigning lol…who Dey the church there smh lol."

@LeeTheEmcee1 wrote:

"How is this relevant, the church is place of worship not a place to extort. Offerings where made in secrecy between worshipers and their God."

Obinim 'sacks' congregants for paying GH¢5-10 offering

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that International God's Way Church founder Bishop Obinim has been caught in yet another controversy.

In his latest video, Obinim blasted people who dropped GH¢5-10 in the offering bowl and ordered them to return for it.

The video has sparked reactions from social media users, with some wondering if he is a real 'man of God.'

