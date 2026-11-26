Yul Edochie posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Thursday, November 26, following the death of his father, Pete Edochie

The veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie was widely celebrated as one of the greatest figures in African cinema

Fans flooded Yul's comment section with messages of comfort, setting aside past controversies to mourn with him

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Yul Edochie, the Nollywood actor and son of the late veteran Pete Edochie, has broken his silence following his father's passing with a deeply emotional tribute that left many of his followers in tears.

Yul Edochie shares a heartfelt tribute after Pete Edochie's death, as fans set aside past controversies to mourn the Nollywood legend in an emotional post. Image credit: Yul Edochie/Instagram

Source: UGC

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Yul shared just four words that captured what many believed no longer needed explaining:

"Words fail me. 💔💔💔💔💔."

The brief but raw post resonated with thousands of followers who understand that grief, at its heaviest, resists language.

Fans rally around Yul Edochie

What made the moment particularly striking was the tone of the comment section.

Yul has been a polarising figure online in recent years, yet followers largely chose compassion over controversy, rallying around him in his time of loss.

@iamclev_julieta wrote:

"We know and can feel your pain, but it is well."

@adizakunateh shared:

"As a last born that lost her dad 12 years ago, I know how you must be feeling right now sir. Please do accept my deepest condolences.🥹💔."

@christianpromiseonyedikachi said:

"STAY STRONG BROTHER, YOUR FATHER WAS ALWAYS PROUD OF YOU NWOKE 😢."

@sirmonday_16 commented:

"Take heart, Odogwu😢😢."

@rodgepolar noted:

"Comment section, ha, no insult again? aah human being eee anyway take heart boss may papa soul rest in peace 🪦 🙏🏽 #jesusisking."

@ebangha.ako wrote:

"Take heart, my condolences, odogwu."

@esther.ada.3591 said:

"First time to feel pity for u😍 take heart ❤️ daddy is with his maker 😍."

Pete Edochie's legacy in African cinema

Pete Edochie was regarded across the continent as one of the most commanding presences ever to grace African cinema.

His distinctive deep voice and authoritative screen persona made him a defining figure in Nollywood across several decades, earning him a legacy that extended well beyond Nigeria's borders.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah also paid tribute, sharing the details of her last encounter with the legendary actor, underscoring how far his influence reached across the African film industry.

YEN.com.gh extends sincere condolences to Yul Edochie and the entire Edochie family during this period of mourning.

The Instagram post below is Yul Edochie's first post after his father's death.

Pete Edochie visited ailing actor Emmanuel Armah

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Pete Edochie paid an emotional visit to his longtime friend and former colleague, Emmanuel Armah, at his residence in Accra on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Once a foundational figure who bridged the Ghanaian and Nigerian film industries, Armah has been out of the spotlight for nearly 11 years due to severe health complications from a stroke.

During the reunion, a visibly emotional Edochie supported his ailing colleague with a substantial cash donation to support him and lead a heartfelt prayer for his recovery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh