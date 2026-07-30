Norway's Nationality Act sets out seven formal conditions that immigrants must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship

Applicants must have lived in Norway for at least eight of the past 11 years, though those who meet an income threshold face a shorter residency requirement

The law also provides exemptions for certain categories of applicants and governs how Norwegian citizenship can be lost

Norway has published the official conditions immigrants must fulfil to qualify for Norwegian citizenship, with the country's Nationality Act and Nationality Regulations forming the legal foundation of the process.

Norway announces 7 conditions for foreigners who want to become citizens. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Under Norwegian law, acquiring nationality is regarded as the formalisation of the social contract between the state and the individual.

Most immigrants seeking to become Norwegian nationals must submit a formal application, and all requirements must be satisfied at the time the application is assessed.

What Norway requires from citizenship applicants

The first condition is that applicants must have a clear and verified identity on record.

Secondly, they must be at least 12 years old at the time of application.

Third, applicants must be residing in Norway with the genuine intention of remaining in the country. A permanent residence permit under Norway's Immigration Act is also required, or the applicant must at minimum be eligible for one.

On the matter of residency duration, applicants are generally expected to have spent at least eight of the preceding 11 years in Norway. However, those who can demonstrate sufficient income over the previous year face a reduced threshold, needing to show only six years of residence within the last 10 years.

Language ability forms the sixth requirement. Applicants must demonstrate an acceptable level of spoken Norwegian proficiency and must have passed the official citizenship test.

The seventh and final condition relates to criminal history. Applicants must hold a clean record, and anyone who has been convicted of or sanctioned for a criminal offence must wait out a mandatory period before their application will be considered.

Exemptions and scope of Norway's Nationality Act

Norway's Nationality Act does not take a uniform approach across all applicants. The legislation allows for exemptions from one or more of the core conditions for specific groups, though the Act does not identify those groups in its general provisions.

The same legal framework also addresses the circumstances under which Norwegian nationality can be lost, making it a comprehensive instrument that governs both the acquisition and termination of citizenship status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh