Dangote Petroleum Refinery has opened its initial public offering to retail and institutional investors

Ghanaians can participate through approved cross-border platforms or licensed brokers connected to Nigeria’s stock market

Investors must carefully verify every platform before transferring money to avoid fraudulent links

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Ghanaians interested in owning part of Dangote Petroleum Refinery can participate in the company’s ongoing initial public offering through approved investment channels.

Dangote refinery IPO: A potentially rewarding opportunity for Ghanaians. Image credit: GhanaWeb, taiwoaina

Source: UGC

The refinery, owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, launched the public offer on September 14, 2026, as part of efforts to raise approximately ₦2.15 trillion for its expansion.

About 4.1 billion ordinary shares are being offered at ₦525 each. The minimum subscription is 10 shares, meaning an investor can theoretically participate with ₦5,250, excluding transaction charges and currency-conversion costs.

The subscription window is expected to close on October 13, 2026.

Accessing the shares from Ghana

The shares are being offered through the Nigerian Exchange and are not currently listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Therefore, Ghanaians cannot purchase them through an ordinary local stock-trading account unless their broker provides access to the Nigerian market.

A Ghanaian investor would need to use an approved cross-border investment platform or contact a licensed stockbroker with a Nigerian partner.

The broker or platform must accept foreign investors and be connected to the Nigerian Exchange’s distribution system. Applicants may be required to provide a valid passport or another accepted identity document, proof of address and bank details.

The intermediary would then assist the investor in obtaining a Clearing House Number or opening an account with Nigeria’s Central Securities Clearing System. This account is used to hold and track shares purchased on the Nigerian market.

Investors can also enquire with investment firms licensed by Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether they are facilitating subscriptions through Nigerian partners.

Direct portal may require a Nigerian BVN

The Nigerian Exchange operates the NGX Invest portal, which allows people to subscribe to public offers electronically.

However, its registration process requires a Nigerian Bank Verification Number. This could make the direct portal unsuitable for many Ghanaians who do not have Nigerian bank accounts.

Such investors would consequently need an approved intermediary offering access to non-Nigerian residents. Although the official minimum is ₦5,250, individual platforms may demand a higher deposit to cover brokerage, custody and currency-conversion charges.

Investors should begin from the official Dangote IPO website and confirm that a selected broker or platform is authorised before making payment.

They should avoid sending money to individuals advertising the shares through WhatsApp, Telegram or unofficial social-media links. The investment also carries risks, including changes in the share price, the naira’s value and the refinery’s future financial performance.

Aliko Dangote's luxurious mansion emerges online

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian content creator Steven Ndukwu had offered a rare inside look at Aliko Dangote's Victoria Island mansion in Lagos, and his reaction to what he found has set off a lively debate online.

Ndukwu shared the experience on Thursday, 16 July, in a post that drew widespread attention.

The footage covered both the exterior and interior of the waterfront residence, which sits directly on the Lagos Lagoon with luxury boats moored along a private stretch of calm water at the back of the property.

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Source: YEN.com.gh