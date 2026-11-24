Qatar's government outlined specific greeting etiquette that all foreign visitors and residents are expected to observe

The guidelines focus on how foreigners should approach senior citizens and women in the Gulf nation

Qatar's rules reflect the country's broader cultural values around respect and social conduct

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Qatar has issued clear guidance on the greeting customs that foreign visitors and residents are required to observe when interacting with elderly people and women in the country.

The Gulf nation's authorities outlined the etiquette, reminding guests that respecting local traditions is not merely a courtesy but an expectation during their stay.

Qatar lists greeting rules foreign visitors must follow with elderly and women. Photo credit: Drazen_/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Greeting rules for foreign visitors in Qatar

According to the guidelines, foreign visitors should wait for an elderly person or a woman to extend their hand first before attempting a handshake.

Initiating physical contact without that cue is considered disrespectful and goes against the country's social norms.

Male visitors, in particular, are advised not to reach out to greet women unless the woman herself offers her hand.

In many instances, women may choose not to shake hands at all, and guests are expected to acknowledge this without offence or awkwardness.

For greetings involving senior citizens, visitors are encouraged to show deference by allowing the elder to set the tone of the interaction.

A nod or a respectful verbal greeting is considered appropriate when a handshake is not initiated.

Qatar's broader cultural expectations for guests

The rules form part of Qatar's wider effort to help foreign nationals understand and honour local customs, particularly as the country continues to welcome a large and diverse international community.

Qatari authorities have consistently emphasised that visitors who familiarise themselves with Qatari culture are better placed to build positive relationships with locals and avoid unintentional offence.

Qatar has one of the highest proportions of expatriates in the world, meaning cultural guidance of this nature carries practical significance for a large segment of the population living and working in the country.

Visitors are also generally advised to dress modestly in public spaces and to be mindful of religious observances, especially during Ramadan.

These expectations, alongside the greeting guidelines, reflect the country's commitment to preserving its cultural identity while remaining open to the world.

Qatar lists free Wi-Fi locations for foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Qatar's government had published a list of public locations where visitors and foreigners could connect to free Wi-Fi across the country.

The announcement covered several key areas frequented by tourists and residents, including major public spaces and facilities.

The move was seen as part of Qatar's broader push to improve digital access and enhance the experience of international visitors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh