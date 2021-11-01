A video has emerged on social media in which a Nigerian man at an event could be seen displaying amazing dancing skills

The man danced while crouching and many guests at the event were impressed as some could be seen spraying him with money

Social media users were also wowed and they soon flooded the comment section of the post to shower praises on the man

A Nigerian dad has got social media talking with his dancing skills which he displayed while crouching in a cute video.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @pulsenigeria247, the man who was decked in a traditional attire danced to the beats of drums while crouching.

The Nigerian man thrilled guests at an event with amazing dancing skills. Photo credit: @pulsenigeria247

A guest at the event walked to the dancefloor to spray the man some cash for being able to dance in such a position.

Another impressed guest could be seen in the adorable video spraying the man money.

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video. Many of them admitted that they can't dance the way the man did.

An Instagram user with the handle @endowed_topsy said:

"Pains on my knees from watching."

Another Instagram user with the handle @oluwa_seni wrote:

"Dance that went to Harvard."

@_ve_nu_s_ commented:

"I don't even have good knees I am jealous."

@misschidel said:

"Omo man get steps."

Bride's father shows amazing dancing skills in cute video

In similar news, a heartwarming video has emerged on social media in which a bride's father showed the wedding guests the stuff he is made of.

At the wedding reception, the bride's father stepped on the dance floor with amazing dance moves and thrilled all the guests with his leg work.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @official_mcbobo, the bride's father, groom and groom's men could be seen entertaining the guests as KWAM 1's Ade Ori Okin blared from speakers.

The men followed every step the bride's father made as the guests beheld the spectacle before them.

