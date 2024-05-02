A young Ghanaian man in trouble for getting a nursing student pregnant

The mother of the lady is demanding he pay a GH₵3,000 loan she took to pay for her daughter's school fees

Netizens have urged the young man not to pay the money

A Ghanaian man based in Kumasi has landed himself in trouble after impregnating a student nurse.

To make matters worse, the mother of the lady he got pregnant with is asking him to settle a loan of GH₵3,000 she procured to pay for her daughter's nursing school fees.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the mother of the pregnant nursing student said she eavesdropped on her daughter's phone conversation when she came home for vacation, where the guy was saying he wanted to have a child with her

After hearing this, she said she snatched the phone and warned the guy to stay away from her daughter or else he would pay the loan she took to take her through school.

She further explained that when her daughter later left for school and returned home for another vacation, she noticed some changes in her which made her suspect that she was pregnant.

She said her daughter initially denied being pregnant but was later exposed by the forces of nature.

"He came home with his family and some friends to accept responsibility of the pregnancy, and so I asked him to pay for the loan I took to pay for my daughter's fees, to which he agreed. He started paying the money but later stopped and this is why I have brought him here," she told Akoma FM's presenter

Ghanaians react to her story

Some Ghanaians who came across the video posted by @akoma879fm reacted, with some urging the young man not to settle the loan.

Some of the reactions are compiled below:

Dada MK said:

"So after paying the 3000gh , will the woman be okay for the guy to treat her daughter anyhow, because the daughter is nt a kid , she is 26years."

quophisolo commented"

"Take him to court?"

Nanan Yeboah also commented:

"if am the guy anka 50pewas koraa i won't pay."

Opoku Coal also commented:

"In this country de3 concert nkoaa wei y3 as3m."

