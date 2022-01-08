A Ghanaian footballer, Aaron Donkor, has married his lover in beautiful customary and white wedding ceremonies

The loved-up duo exchanged vows in the capital city of the Czech Republic, Prague

Beautiful photos from the traditional and white wedding have amassed tons of reactions and comments online

The pair got married in the capital city of the Czech Republic, Prague. Donkor, who doubles as a student, followed tradition before climaxing their customary marriage with a white wedding.

Aaron and Anne: Ghanaian Footballer Marries Lover In Beautiful White Wedding; Photos Emerge Photo credit: Ghana The Gateway Of Africa

Source: Facebook

Stunning outfits

The duo wore all-white ensembles merged with regal Kente for their customary marriage.

The bride, Anne Marie, said to be a journalist from the Czech Republic, donned a stunning white gown, and the groom rocked a suit for the white wedding.

Anne's face beat was flawless as her makeup blended perfectly with her skin tone.

Reactions

Their beautiful photos from their wedding on social media have amassed compliments from many people.

Wazha Tombo congratulated the newly wedded couple.

''Beautiful and Congratulations! May God Bless you in your lifetime.''

Ràśh Èëd said:

''The looks on this girl's face doesn’t show she loves this guy. She’s just in for the mula. Guy y3 steady wai.''

Turene Elizabeth Oluwafemi commented:

''That's awesome! Congratulations!''

Atuahene Osabarima said:

''Beautiful! Congratulations!''

Source: YEN.com.gh