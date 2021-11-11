A Ghanaian couple living in Italy stepped it up a notch higher during their white wedding ceremony

The bride made a grand entrance as she arrived at the wedding venue in a helicopter

A video of her spectacular entrance as her would-be-husband welcomed her has surfaced

A Ghanaian couple based in Italy stepped it up a notch higher during their white wedding ceremony as the bride arrived at the wedding venue in a helicopter.

Kofi Bonsu and Florence got married in a white wedding ceremony, with guests and loved ones seated on an open field.

The bride, who was upbeat about the momentous day, went all out to look stunning for her wedding.

Video of Beautiful Ghanaian Bride Arriving at Her Wedding Venue in Helicopter Pops Up Photo credit: Zionfelix

Source: Facebook

Arriving in a chopper

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook account of Zionfelix, the bride is seen being escorted to the helicopter by her bridesmaids.

She was captured beaming with smiles as she took decisive steps towards the helicopter to the wedding venue.

Welcoming the bride

When she finally arrived, her would-be-husband, who was captured walking majestically to welcome her, ensured she safely got down from the chopper.

The pair were full of smiles and posed for pictures before heading to the wedding venue to exchange vows.

Source: Yen.com.gh