Celebrated Ghanaian television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, known popularly as Delay, has shown off her eye-popping hourglass figure.

The Delay Show host, 39, was captured flexing her grit and curves while glowing with smiles for the camera.

In an Instagram video uploaded by Chistvofficial, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Delay wore a colorful straight dress beaming with elegance.

Delay Shows Off Her Traffic-Stopping Figure and Expensive ‘Wedding’ Ring in Cute Video Photo credit: Chirstvofficial

Source: Instagram

The famous media personality dedicated time to show off the luxury ring on her wedding finger, giving fans a closer look at the beautiful ornament.

Unlike many slay queens who struggle to get attention, Delay effortlessly earns the attention of eyeballs. Now, her stunning ring has left many wondering if she is getting married or about to get hitched.

Delay is widely known to be single and has made it known in the past that she's focused on developing herself and her businesses.

Source: YEN.com.gh