A video has captured the moment 9 siblings who are from the same father organised a birthday bash for their youngest brother, who turns 60

In the video, the celebrant was seen walking into a large gathering comprising his brothers, who have all flown in for his birthday

The man was visibly moved as he went on hugging them one after the other in the heart-melting video that has gone viral

An interesting show of love and affection by 9 siblings to their brother has melted many hearts on social media.

It was the brother's birthday, and the siblings all organised themselves, arranged with the man's children, and flew in to throw him a surprise party.

Why they surprised him with the party

Apart from the fact that they passionately love him, as shown in the viral video, the man who is turning 60 is said to be the last born in the house.

So it was no surprise that they all felt the responsibility to make him happy and feel cared for. His children made efforts to put the show together.

He didn't expect it

On the D day, the man walked into a room full of people comprising his siblings and his children, and he was totally shocked to see them all at the same place at the same time.

It was truly a moving moment for him as he went on to hug them one after the other in the touching video.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@kaminskyjess said:

"This is so sweet. What a beautiful family."

@imlawrencecc commented:

"Okay that looks like a fun family to be a part of. We love to see it."

@introducinglee said:

"My mom is 1 of 13. I absolutely adore big families. What a great reunion."

@jasg.ill commented:

"9 siblings and they all older. My man is blessed! Raised good kids too! 10/10 post for 10/10 fam hehe."

