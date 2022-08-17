A TikToker identified as Miss Mutarie has gone viral after sharing her heartbreaking love story with her boda boda lover

The lady revealed she was madly in love with the rider and even got pregnant with him to please him, but he dumped her

Mutarie's story saw many women share the same experiences with their ex-lovers, urging her to move on

A video of a Kenyan lady narrating how her boda boda lover vanished after she got pregnant with him, despite being madly in love, has gone viral, igniting mixed reactions.

Kenyan TikToker narrates being dumped by her lover while three months pregnant. Photo: Miss Mutarie.

Source: UGC

Boda boda man leaves lover after getting pregnant

The lady, a TikToker identified as Miss Mutarie, asked her followers to share the craziest thing they did in the name of love that they regret.

Women opened their hearts, sharing heartbreaking stories.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mutarie shared her story, disclosing she was dumped by her boda boda lover, attracting the attention of many.

"He told me he loved kids," she said.

The lady said she was amazed by the boda boda rider's affection for children where they used to live.

"He told me he wished to have his own kid. Because I loved him, I got pregnant with him intentionally just to make him happy," Mutarie narrated.

The lady continued:

"Three months down the line, he left me and moved on with another lady."

TikTokers encouraged the lady to stay strong, sending her kind messages and below are some of them:

Becca Becky said:

"Sending hugs ."

Dem wa dem yako commented:

"I hope you've recovered, mama. Things we do for love."

Debby Rono said:

"This is my story this is my song."

Mbatty Man said:

"He loved kids, not responsibilities."

Akoth Otieno commented:

"The thing is, he said that he wished to have a baby....but not with you. We must listen and decode my sisters."

Peace Loise said:

"Happened to a friend of mine."

