Many Ghanaians have lashed out at dancehall musician Wendy Shay for pleading with other Ghanaian musicians to promote her new song and her newly created YouTube Channel after leaving RuffTown Records.

Wendy Shay took to her verified X account to plead with other musicians to help garner more followers for her YouTube Channel.

In her request, she also pleaded with her colleagues to share the YouTube link to her new song, Who Cares, which premiered on May 15, 2024.

According to Wendy Shay, she was pleading with other musicians to spread the information because her YouTube Channel was new, making it difficult for people to find her when they searched her name.

Below was Wendy Shay's plea she made on X:

My new YouTube chanel doesn't pop up when you type my name Wendy Shay which make it hard for my fans to watch my New Video...I’d be glad if my colleagues will help me share my new Chanel

Below is a tweet by Wendy Shay, in which she pleaded with other musicians to share the link to her new YouTube Channel.

Below is a screenshot of Wendy Shay's new YouTube Channel with about 400 subscribers.

Below is a screenshot of Wendy Shay's new song Who Cares with 1.8k views in 23 hours.

Reactions as Wendy Shay pleaded with other musicians to share her YouTube Channel

Many people in the comment section lashed out at her for pleading with her fellow musicians to promote her YouTube Channel and her new song, Who Cares, as they claimed that she had not done the same for them all year in 2024.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

@iamNotime said:

How many links of your colleagues have you shared this year? It is hand go, hand come. You don't help people, but you want them to help you. You are not stomach to be at the receiving end all the time. Same energy.

@marviedzz said:

Have you ever tweeted any of your colleagues' links?

@amegazo_ said:

Have you shared theirs before?

@okt_ranking said:

In 2024, you have shared zero links of colleagues to push their craft. I pray they give you same level of support as you give them.

@HeadlessYouTube said:

Youtube searches are sorted by Relevance (that's the default), so this is normal. New channels are not considered relevant by the system. It'll take some time before it starts popping up at the top in search. I'll share

@tymismoney1 said:

How many artistes do you share their song . You see say dem no Dey mind you .

@Skilllions said:

You don't share links of your colleagues. So, same energy, wai.

