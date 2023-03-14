Gladys Podjer, a physically challenged hawker in Ghana, can now sigh relief after a philanthropist donated GH¢5,000 toward a new shop for her

According to social media influencer Nana Tea, one Addai Kwabena Danquah honoured his promise to provide the money to help Podjer

In the comments section of Nana Tea's post, internet users praised the social media personality and the benefactor

A physically challenged hawker in Ghana, Gladys Podjer, can now smile after a benefactor donated GH¢5,000 towards acquiring a shop for her.

The plan is to move the struggling woman from the street to her own shop, where she can conduct business under lesser harsh conditions.

Nana Tea received the cash from a donor

According to Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea, one Addai Kwabena Danquah fulfilled his pledge to donate GH¢5,000 to support Podjer, who sells at 37.

"He has redeemed his pledges this morning. We plan on getting a shop for her, so she will stop hawking on the street, and by the grace of God, we are bringing her closer to making her dreams come to pass.

"I thank everyone for supporting this fantastic, hardworking woman ... Thank you so much, sir," Nana Tea posted with photos on Facebook.

Netizens took to the comments section to shower encomiums on Nana Tea and the donor.

How netizens lauded Nana Tea and the benefactor

Sir-Obama Pokuase-ll posted:

Chairman Addai is a good man.

Young Paddy commented:

The man of the moment. God bless you and all those supporting the selfless job. Living for humanity.

Edelgitha Nana Ohenewa Asamoah reacted:

God bless him abundantly!

Sharon Dorsen said:

Aww, sister Gladys every day when I would drive back home from Mokola, I would see this woman hawking. I used to admire her hard work, and then I would shed a tear. I am so pleased for her. She deserves the help. Thank you.

H.E. Raymond Nartey posted:

You will soon receive internationally recognised awards for your love for humanity. It's so close; keep doing what you are doing. Keep climbing, bro. Life is all about touching lives.

Maame Ama Adepa commented:

People don't get it when God is blessing SM people. God richly bless you both.

