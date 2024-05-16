The video of Ace Liam's mother opening up on events leading to her son being named the world's youngest male artist has surfaced online

In a video, she recalled how she locked herself up in a room, prayed and listened to a popular gospel song

Many people who commented on the video commended the woman for supporting her son

Chantelle Eghan, the mother of Ace Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, has shared an adorable video explaining the final moments that led to Guinness World Records naming her son the world's youngest male artist.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her TikTok page, the 25-year-old mother, who looked visibly happy, stated that everything happened one morning after she dropped her son at school, returned home and decided to pray.

She said she listened to the popular gospel song Defe Defe by Team Eternity Ghana as she sought God's intervention regarding her son's world record attempt.

Chantelle Eghan said that shortly after the prayer, she received a message from Guinness World Records notifying her that her son had been approved as the world's youngest male artist.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video, which highlights the essence of faith, had received over 600 likes and 37 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Ace Liam on setting the GWR record

Social media users who reacted to the video have congratulated the one-year-old Ghanaian boy for achieving this feat.

Others also praised the young woman for supporting her son in achieving this enviable feat.

Well done for being the best mum he could ever have.

Congratulations. It won’t have been possible without you and God

indeed, Ghana is proud of you boy

Good work done baby boy. Congratulations

Ace Liam's mom advises parents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ace Liam's mother advised parents not to look down on their kids who want to be in the arts.

Chantelle Eghan, in an interview, noted that parents often do not want their wards in the arts space due to a perception that the arts do not pay.

She, however, contested that claim, arguing that one can make a living from the arts.

