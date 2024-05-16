Akufo-Addo Government Begins Sharing Tablets For SHS Students, 70K Deployed To Schools
- The Ministry of Education has started distributing free tablets to SHS students across the country
- Some 450,000 schools are slated to benefit from the new tablets under the Ghana Smart Schools Project
- President Akufo-Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools project, promising 1.3 million tablets to students across the country
The Ministry of Education has begun sending smart tablets to senior high school students nationwide as part of the Ghana Smart Schools Project.
Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum said that, as part of the first phase, about 70,000 tablets have been distributed to 30 of the 450,000 schools.
The distribution uses an automated system that ensures that only students captured in the Senior High School Secretariat benefit.
Dr. Adutwum explained that serial numbers have been assigned to each student to identify who uses a particular device.
A tracker can also detect when the device is active, the websites students visit, and its location if it is stolen.
Some of the beneficiaries of the tables are:
- Opoku Ware School
- Bosomtwe Girls
- OLA SHS
- St. James SHS
- Bosomtwe STEM Academy
- Osei Adutwum SHS
- Wesley Girls’ SHS,
- Aburi Girls SHS
- Nyakrom Senior High Technical School
- St. Augustine’s College
- Ghana Senior High Technical School
- Ahantaman Girls’ SHS, Tarkwa SHS
- Accra Academy
- Mawuli School
- Afua Kobi Ampem Girls’ SHS
The Ministry of Education, in partnership with K. A. Technologies, has established 274 support centres nationwide for the tablets.
President Akufo-Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools Project on March 24, 2024, and promised that 1.3 million tablets would be distributed nationwide to senior high school students.
Criticism of the tablet distribution
John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, has criticised the government’s decision to allocate funds to provide free tablets.
Mahama, a former president, recently described it as a vote-buying tactic, adding that more pressing educational concerns exist.
He noted the neglect of essential ongoing educational projects as an example. The former president also lamented the lack of textbooks for primary school children.
Source: YEN.com.gh