The Ministry of Education has started distributing free tablets to SHS students across the country

Some 450,000 schools are slated to benefit from the new tablets under the Ghana Smart Schools Project

President Akufo-Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools project, promising 1.3 million tablets to students across the country

The Ministry of Education has begun sending smart tablets to senior high school students nationwide as part of the Ghana Smart Schools Project.

Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum said that, as part of the first phase, about 70,000 tablets have been distributed to 30 of the 450,000 schools.

Tablets have already been distributed to 30 of the 450,000 schools slated to receive them. Source: Daily Guide

The distribution uses an automated system that ensures that only students captured in the Senior High School Secretariat benefit.

Dr. Adutwum explained that serial numbers have been assigned to each student to identify who uses a particular device.

A tracker can also detect when the device is active, the websites students visit, and its location if it is stolen.

Some of the beneficiaries of the tables are:

Opoku Ware School

Bosomtwe Girls

OLA SHS

St. James SHS

Bosomtwe STEM Academy

Osei Adutwum SHS

Wesley Girls’ SHS,

Aburi Girls SHS

Nyakrom Senior High Technical School

St. Augustine’s College

Ghana Senior High Technical School

Ahantaman Girls’ SHS, Tarkwa SHS

Accra Academy

Mawuli School

Afua Kobi Ampem Girls’ SHS

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with K. A. Technologies, has established 274 support centres nationwide for the tablets.

President Akufo-Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools Project on March 24, 2024, and promised that 1.3 million tablets would be distributed nationwide to senior high school students.

Criticism of the tablet distribution

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, has criticised the government’s decision to allocate funds to provide free tablets.

Mahama, a former president, recently described it as a vote-buying tactic, adding that more pressing educational concerns exist.

He noted the neglect of essential ongoing educational projects as an example. The former president also lamented the lack of textbooks for primary school children.

