A young lady's emotional strength has been praised online after she narrated what her family went through after her father's death

The lady lost her comfortable life, became a dropout and started working as a housemaid to survive

Seeing that her mum was wallowing in abject poverty, she relocated to Dubai to work, saved her income and built the woman a house

A lady with the TikTok handle @shaheedah_cee has gone online to share how she and her mother survived following the death of her father.

The lady said that her mum's in-law kicked her out following her husband's demise, and she had to drop out of school and become a maid at the age of 14.

The lady said she was so depressed at a point in her life. Photo source: TikTok/@shaheedah_cee

The lady became determined

Life was harsh for @shaheedah_cee as she soon became a young mother in a toxic relationship.

Just as she was about giving up, she saw what her mother was going through and decided to brace up to make her smile.

She made her mother smile

The lady got a job in Dubai and relocated. Determined to make her mother's life comfortable, she saved up all her salaries abroad and built the woman a house.

Seeing the photo of the beautiful structure, many people online said that her father would be so proud of her wherever he is now.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@LebogangMarieMoima said:

"Oh my word your such an amazing woman. I need to hear story time what they said you built your mom a house."

N. A. G. said:

"Dad is proud of you."

She replied:

"@7nag7 I bet he is. Thank you and God bless."

Khadija Mwingo said:

"Babe sorry for all you had to put up with but just know you are stronger than you think...lots of hugs."

Christine Cheryl said:

"So sad your story is related to mine."

Anitah said:

"You are strong,Hugs darling."

luckyjnr_kapole8 said:

"This soo touching girl, may God bless you for everything you did for mum."

