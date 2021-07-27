A Ghanaian lady whose name is withheld was able to get 2 boyfriends to believe that they are responsible for her pregnancy

This was a solution the lady came to because she was not sure which of her partners got her pregnant

Interestingly, the two men have accepted full responsibility and are providing the care and attention needed

A lady in Ghana has reportedly been able to convince two of her boyfriends that she is pregnant for both of them, as she was unsure who exactly it was that got her pregnant.

How it happened

Narrating the story on Ladies' Circle on TV3 Ghana, Queen Ama, the host of the relationship show indicated that the lady in question is one of her friends and the story is 100% true.

According to Queen Ama, the two different boyfriends do not know that there is any contention going on and each of them has accepted full responsibility.

See the full narration below:

How the men received the news

Interestingly, one of the men is married with kids and therefore decided to buy the lady a 4-bedroom house so she can comfortably take care of the child.

The other boyfriend is single and has decided to live with the lady, name the child and take full custody and responsibility of the woman and the baby.

"So what will happen if the child grows up and becomes aware of the situation? Who will the child refer to as 'dad'?" the host asked after narrating the story.

What Ghanaians are saying

A lot of people have been expressing their thoughts on the narration.

Emmanuel Koranteng indicated:

Predatory females all over! The earlier you flee from such men eating vixens the better: They think they are divinity's gift to humanity and they consider themselves too sweet for ordinary man in their youthful age. Their only asset is their smooth skin. But when the vagaries of time catch up with them then you will see them all over social media with backward mentalities.

Maame Gyaamah Brefo mentioned:

She can do a DNA on their behalf without them knowing only of she has money for it. She has to tell the truth to avoid any further disgrace after learning the truth. Thank you.

In another interesting story, a nonprofit organization reportedly gave out 100,000 units of a currency to a man who was struggling to fend for his children, so he could start a business.

However, in a narration by @purpleandflawed on Twitter, the man decided to spend the money organizing a marriage ceremony for a second wife instead.

