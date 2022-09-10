Ghanaian politicians have paid their last respects to the late father of businessman Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong

Vice-President Dr Bawumia and Frist Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo from the ruling NPP and former-president Mahama from the opposition NDC arrived at the ongoing funeral

The late Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong will reportedly be interred in his hometown at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region

Leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have graced the ongoing funeral of Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong's late father.

The burial service of Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong, the late father of the Executive Chairman and Founder of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), is underway at the forecourt of State House in Accra, where the politicians met the bereaved businessman.

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Frist Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Minister for Trade and Industry Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, are some leading members of the ruling government present at the burial.

Former president John Dramani arrived at the burial ground in the company of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman for the NDC, and a host of others represented the party to pay their last homage to the late father of Dr Agyepong.

The business owner Dr Agyepong sorely loved his father and it was reflected in the tribute he delivered at the burial service.

Members of the clergy, including the Apostle General of the Royal House Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, were present to support Dr Agyepong.

The late Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong will be interred in his hometown at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region, per Citi News.

