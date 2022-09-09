The vice president is flaunting some of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration's road projects

In a Facebook post, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia shared dozens of photos of the 56.4 km Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu road project at Kadjebi in the Oti Region

He disclosed that works are ongoing on some other roads like the Asikuma Junction-Kpeve and the Have-Hohoe roads

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, commissioned the 56.4 km Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu road project at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The vice president first cut the sod for the construction of the road in December 2019, and three years later, contractors had completed the work.

The project was an Engineering and Procurement Contract (EPC) between the Government of Ghana and Sinohydro Corporation Limited of China under the Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA).

“This critical project is part of the Eastern Corridor road which links the southern parts to the northern parts of Ghana and also neighbouring countries. The commissioned section links towns such as Kadjebi, Menuso, Dzindziso, Poase Cement, Koto Nkwanta, Ahamasu, Dodi Papase, and Dodo Pepesu,” the vice president said in a Facebook post.

He disclosed that aside from the Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu road, works are ongoing on some other roads like the Asikuma Junction-Kpeve, the Have-Hohoe- 53.5km, Hohoe-Jasikan section- 30km, the Nkwanta-Oti Damanko- 50.3km up to Kpassa.

“Construction of the Oti Damanko- Yendi- 94km is ongoing, as well as Yendi-Gbintri- 113km.

He also indicated that several projects, broken into lots under Phase 1 of the MPSA, had either been completed or were nearing completion across Ghana.

He promised that the government will continue to make road facelifts a priority.

