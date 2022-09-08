The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has commissioned a new police station for the Bantama Ahenbronum community

In a post he shared on Instagram, the MP disclosed that he handed the building over together with the Mayor of Kumasi and the immediate past MP of the constituency

Asenso-Boakye explained that the new police station would serve as a facility that helps to maintain law and order in the constituency

On September 7, Francis Asenso-Boakye, Member of Parliament for Bantama, dedicated a new police station for the Bantama Ahenbronum neighbourhood, a locality inside his constituency. He handed the fully equipped building to the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr Afful Boakye-Yiadom.

Asenso-Boakye speaks at an event held to commission the new police station. Photo credit: asensoboakye_f

The Member of Parliament posted some details about the commissioning and the need for a new police station on Instagram. He said:

Together with the Mayor of Kumasi, Hon Sam Pyne and the immediate past MP for Bantama, Hon Daniel Okyem Aboagye, I handed over a newly constructed and fully furnished police station building at Bantama Ahenbronum to the Ashanti Regional Police Command. We seek to forge a strong collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to use this station as a community policing facility in the maintenance of law and order in the constituency.

The Ghana Police Service will be accommodated in the facility, which was built as part of an attempt to increase regional security. Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye further added that:

We have started various initiatives to enhance the safety of residents since I became your MP, including a new police station for Ohwim and Bohyen. This demonstrates my commitment to enhancing safety and security in Bantama.

The MP reiterated President Akufo-Addo's commitment to providing the Police with the facilities and equipment they need to carry out their duties.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr Afful Boakye-Yiadom, thanked the government and the Member of Parliament in particular for their efforts in battling crime and preserving the peace and security of the local populace.

