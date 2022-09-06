Maverick politician, Kennedy Agyapong, has sacked a popular face on his TV station, Justice Annan

Maverick politician, Kennedy Agyapong, has dismissed Justice Kweku Annan, a popular talk show host on his TV station, for insulting the vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Annan was the face of "The Seat Show", aired on Accra-based NET2 TV every Monday and Wednesday evening.

According to a story by The Pokuase Mail, Mr Annan's dismissal was made known by Mr Agyapong.

Ken Agyapong (L) and Justice Kweku Annan. Source: UGC

The story explained that the Assin Central MP and presidential hopeful decided to sack the talk show host after his attention was drawn to a video posted on YouTube that sought to denigrate Dr Bawumia.

Addressing some NPP supporters, Kennedy Agyapong said, "l won't allow my station or any of my staff to run down any flagbearer hopeful in my party. I want unity in the party after the contest," The Pokuase Mail quoted Mr Agyapong.

Ken Agyapong Donates $100,000 To Ghana Armed Forces

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the presidential aspirant and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has donated $100,000 to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to train doctors for the 37 Military Hospital.

The doctors and other medical personnel will be trained in India to manage the hospital's cardiothoracic department, which he is also constructing.

The donation was received by Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defence Staff. He commended the philanthropic MP for his unwavering assistance.

"It has reinforced your determination to contribute to health care in general and Ghana's socio-economic development," he commended the legislator.

In 2021, the MP marked the start of an 80-bed project that would house the 37 Military Hospital Cardiothoracic Centre in Accra.

The ultramodern health infrastructure will include a Cardiothoracic Training Centre and Conference room.

