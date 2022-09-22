A beautiful mother of four has shared throwback photos of herself to reveal her baby bump

The young mother who gave birth to quadruplets looked so cute in the photos that showed her pregnancy

Social media users have gushed over the beautiful photos, with many ladies wishing to birth quadruplets

Photos of a Nigerian woman's baby bump have stirred massive reactions from people on social media.

Years ago, the pretty young mother gave birth to quadruplets named Camille, Casper, Carissa, and Casen.

She made headlines severally after sharing adorable videos with her four children, and some people wished to see photos of her baby bump.

Mum of quadruplets shows off her baby bump Photo Credit: @thequadruplet_c4

Moments ago, she shared a photo slide of herself when she was still pregnant, and the photos melted hearts online.

TikTok users gush over sweet mum of four

@cindyama3 said:

"I connect myself to this wonderful blessing."

@babynanasmum wrote:

"This is so beautiful God bless you man for standing by her through till now."

@akyuahberries stated:

"Congratulations sisy. I tap into your blessing."

@official_mss reacted:

"I take into this quadruplet blessings, how did it happen please."

@queenmandy462 said:

"l connect myself to this wonderful blessing from God. I receive my own Congratulation to u ma."

@mizz_gh reacted:

"Wow I was just guessing is twins not knowing more than woowww. God bless you and keep you guys save am happy for you guys."

@princessjay404 remarked:

"Ahhhhh. God dis can only be U. thank God for save delivery. congratulations."

@adaobijessy wrote:

"Congratulations dear I tap into this amazing blessing I need twins."

See post below:

