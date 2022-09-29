A mum has shared the inspiring story of how she gave birth to her own baby after adopting a baby boy

According to a video she shared on TikTok, three months after she adopted the boy, she became pregnant

TikTokers are in agreement that the boy brought luck to her family and asked her to take good care of him

A TikToker named MartinetteLHG has said she got pregnant three months after adopting a baby boy.

According to the mum, she has given birth to her biological baby after the adoption.

She shows off her children as they now live as one happy family. Photo credit: TikTok/@MartinetteLHG.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, she happily showed off the two kids as they now live as one big family.

Though it is not known if she had found it hard to get pregnant before the adoption, TikTokers agree that the adopted baby brought her good luck.

Others are even asking her where she adopted the child so that they can do the same.

In several other videos on her handle, she could be seen showering the adopted child with ample love.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@kkTrisha said:

"He is a blessing to your family so treat them equally."

@bessiesamanga commented:

"It shows that sometimes we need to do some good things in order for God to bless us."

@staceyvanrooyen said:

"Beautiful who did you adopt through?"

@simone said:

"It's a blessing, I've adopted a son when he was 4 months. He is 5 years now. I was blessed with a daughter in April, gone even thou she was taken back."

@Me commented:

"That how God blesses his people. Don't stop loving him."

@Sithu Haputhanthiri said:

"He is a blessing to your family for sure."

@user5187707835255 said:

"They are your kids. Enjoy your life with them."

