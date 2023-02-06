A German-based Ghanaian preacher has recounted that he took one traditional slipper instead of money as bride price from his daughter's husband

Evangelist Bright details why he took one 'Ahenema' as bride price

Evangelist Bright revealed to DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that he was asked to accept 10,000 Euros (GH¢133,632.25) as a bride price before offering his daughter's hand in marriage, but he declined.

German-Based Ghanaian preacher Evangelist Bright. Photo credit: SVTV Africa.

Source: UGC

''My daughter lives here in Germany. One brother came for her hand in marriage. The first asked a pastor to come and see me to ask for my daughter's hand in marriage. I asked them to go and think about it and be certain about the decision to marry my daughter.

''The man was an undocumented immigrant. When he returned to ask to marry my daughter, I told them I would take just one traditional slipper,'' he recalled.

Evangelist Bright earns respect for the decision

The preacher said his decision not to take money from his daughter's husband earned him respect from his son-in-law.

Watch the video below:

