Afia Schwarzenegger has caused a stir on social media after she mentioned in a video that she was returning her adopted daughter

The actress' adopted child Nhyira became a casualty of one of her many quarrels as she said she returned her because of a feud

The video got many people talking on social media as they dropped think pieces on the issue and disagreed with Afia's lifestyle

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has sparked controversy on social media once again after she mentioned in a video that she was returning her adopted child Nhyira.

According to her, she made the decision because of some comments made by a popular social media personality named Maa Linda.

Afia Schwarzenegger photos Source: queenafiaschwarzeneggger

Source: Instagram

Linda and Afia had a series of exchanges on social media and made videos throwing shots at themselves. Maa Linda clamoured for Afia's adopted child to be taken from her because of her lifestyle and made other comments that did not sit well with Afia.

The actress mentioned that she loved Nhyira very much but had to let her go. According to her, she adopted the child from the goodness of her heart and wanted to protect her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users, however, did not believe Afia's reason as they felt there was more to the story. Others felt bad for her.

Social Media Reactions

Hair_ hotties_ reacted to the news:

Awww this is sad … please go for her please

user4163376339292 wrote:

look at the way she took good care of Pena, you people wouldn't talk of that. oh am even sad

Hajiah Rhude sympathised with her:

See aside the way Afia can insult erh, i love her parenting and motherly side of her. She has a soft heart ooo hmmm

R2bees: Omar Sterling And Mugeez Visit Their Family In The Village; Beautiful Video Pleases Folks

In other news, Omar Sterling and Mugeez went back to their roots as they visited their family back in the north, and a video which captures the moment popped up.

The family of the famous music duo were overjoyed to see them and repeatedly called them by their actual names.

The video made a lot of people happy as they were pleased to see the two superstars go back to their roots.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh