@Sikaofficial, a rising social media influencer on Twitter, has been given a heartwarming surprise

As a way of celebrating the young man, his girlfriend gave him a box designed with cash, iPhone and other gifts

The video has melted many hearts on social media, with many joining the girlfriend to wish him well

Popular Ghanaian social media influencer @Sikaofficial known particularly by his Twitter handle with nearly 30k followers, has shared a heartwarming video that has stirred reactions.

In the video, Sika showed a package he received from his loving girlfriend as a gift thoughtfully put together to mark his birthday.

In the box was an iPhone, some paraphernalia and the most exciting part which is an 'I love you' design that was made with cedi notes

Photos as Sika Official's Girlfriend Surprises Him With Cash @sikaofficial

How fans of Sikaofficial are reacting

There were some beautiful thoughts shared by the influencer's fans in the comment section of the video.

@panther_xfit replying to @SIKAOFFICIAL1 commented:

Honestly I’m happy for you there’s a lot I can’t disclose to the public but you deserve this and more knowing how hard you’ve work and the obstacles you overcame physically mentally and emotionally cheers to more of this baba ❤️✊

@thejamestar replying to @SIKAOFFICIAL1 and @MmoaNkoaaa stated:

You people are raising the bar for birthday presents oo, where from this 5-5 cedis thing too?

@Esseldekulest replying to @SIKAOFFICIAL1 indicated:

Lol…if she buys u this fr ur bday …bro u ll be living up to her expectations fr life …like u no buy car fr her aa mk sure u don’t break wit her

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh