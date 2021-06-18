A young lady has left her boyfriend emotional with her surprise birthday gifts

She had their entire bedroom decorated with flowers and expensive presents to celebrate his momentous day

A video of the lady's romantic gesture has garnered sweet comments on social media

A thoughtful lady has left her boyfriend overwhelmed with a catharsis of emotions with her lavish birthday surprise gifts.

The young lady’s birthday surprise achieved its intended purpose as her man was overcome with emotions when he first appeared in their bedroom.

In a clip sighted by YEN.com.com, the lady had decorated their entire bedroom with lovely flowers and lavish birthday presents to surprise him.

Pretty lady leaves boyfriend emotional as she with lavish birthday surprise in bedroom video Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Oblivious to the surprise, the young man entered the bedroom and was visibly overwhelmed.

At first, he walked out and returned to hug the lady before opening his gifts.

Watch the video below:

The romantic gesture has garnered sweet comments underneath the post.

Lee_the_ewegirl commented:

'' don’t worry, soon!'' God will answer that prayer

Yaw Sarpond said:

''Wow, man keep this woman. She truly loves you. My own should come and watch and learn.''

Sammi Fox commented:

''This lady is real. Only a few of the dey.''

Beautiful experience. Enjoy and happy birthday,'' Adwoa Sandy said.

Source: Yen