Social media is abuzz with videos of a marriage between an old man and 24-year-old lady

The man, 74, is purported to be the founder of the popular Nkatie Burger snack and the richest man in Akroso

Some online peeps who chanced on the video said the young lady may just be after the man's money

Social media has gone agog after videos of a purported wedding between a 74-year-old man and his 24-year-old beautiful bride popped up online.

The man at the centre of this marriage is reported to be Mr Frank Gyimah, the owner of the popular snack brand, Nkatie Burger.

In a video spotted on Facebook by YEN.com.gh, the 74-year-old man, who is the CEO of Frank Gyimah Industries (FGI), was seen exchanging marital vows with the beautiful young bride at a church in a yet-to-be-confirmed location.

Mr Gyimah, also purported to be the richest person in Akroso in the Eastern Region of Ghana, has reportedly been dating the yet-to-be-identified young lady for quite a while.

Netizens cast innuendos

While the marriage may signify the solidification and celebration of love between two adults, netizens who chanced on the video cast innuendos, suggesting that the 24-year-old lady may only be after Mr Gyimah's wealth.

A few of the reactions gathered from the video, which was shared on the Facebook page of Afia Doku1, have been compiled below.

Bosheba Qwadwo Owusu Williams had this to say:

"Forget love, this is purely about the money. Given the same circumstances, will she marry a poor old man/"

Naa Torshie Obodai said:

"So all this while, he had his own reason for reducing the nkatie from 74 to 24….i see."

NanaBea Ampofowaa also said:

"This 74yrs oldman looks more kept and well trimmed than most younger men."

Flora Godfirst reacted:

"Why do some of you think always it’s money when it comes to women’s choice of a man sometimes it’s all about peace of mind."

Don Bullet also reacted:

"The girl’s father didn’t hustle well, that’s why his mate is marrying his daughter."

Josy Opoku commented:

"Wie de3 lotto number. 74-24.eb3b)."

Yvonne Kyenkyehene also commented:

"I'm proud of the lady! Its better to cry in a benz, than in a troski! At the end, it’s your own peace and happiness you chose and not society’s."

Source: YEN.com.gh