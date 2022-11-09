A set of twin girls has gone viral on social media after their sweet clip surfaced on popular app, TikTok

In the video, the girls were spotted expressing so much excitement as their father gifted them flowers

Reacting to the video, social media users gushed over the lovely bond between the doting dad and his daughters

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A doting father has been hailed online for gifting fine flowers to his beautiful twin daughters.

A viral video showed the heartwarming moment the dad returned home with two flowers for each of his daughters.

Twin girls receive flowers as gift Photo Credit: @thewilliamsonfam/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the sweet clip, the girls ran to their dad with so much excitement and their reaction warmed hearts.

They spoilt their father with kisses as they happily collected the flowers from him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media reactions

@_sweetlittlepsycho_ said:

"Can we normalize this when a father brings home his babies a flowers this is everything! Father of the year goes to this Man."

@aquariuspd wrote:

"Great dads are such a precious gift. My dad gives me flowers every Valentine's Day. I'm 39 now and he's never missed one."

@bruna_mota_33 said:

"Yes! That’s it! Teach your daughters how a man should treat a girl, so they cannot accept less than this."

@kelzorbonnie stated:

"Awe and they will remember this forever! My daughter’s dad brings her flowers once a month she gets so excited."

@medlockmomlife said:

"Your videos pop up on my for you all the time and your twins are adorable! such a beautiful family!"

@49gelina added:

"Just a lovely and precious gesture in this crazy angry world. I love that the flowers are different colors because they are different girls."

@natasha_nyah_princess added:

"If my husband and I had a child together it would have looked like her on right awww this made me."

Watch the video below:

Dad gifts daughter a fine house

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man has surprised his 13-year-old daughter with a bungalow house on the occasion of her birthday. Avee-Ashanti Shabazz, an Alabama, US resident was seen in a photo shared on his Facebook page handing the young girl the key to the house.

Shabazz said he gave her the house as a birthday gift to put the young girl in a position to live the life of her choosing while still being young and full of life. He stated that the gesture will be a family tradition urging other parents to follow suit as this will ensure their freedom thus breaking the poverty cycle in the process.

According to him, the idea is that the daughter will be taught to build the house into multiple properties before she becomes a legal adult.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng