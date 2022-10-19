A video has captured the moment a little baby screamed in fear because of the way her dad snored loudly in his sleep

The girl sat on the bed the moment her father was sleeping and then the snores came so loud that she wondered what they were

She screamed so loud in total trepidation and had to be comforted by the mother who shared the video on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A TikTok video has shown an interesting moment a little girl got scared of her dad's snores.

In the short clip shared by @thebowdenfamily_, the girl listened as her dad slept and snored so loudly that she could not take it.

The moment a baby girl could not sleep, but shouted in fear because her dad snored too loud. Photo credit: TikTok/@thebowdenfamily_.

Source: UGC

When the snores got to her, she let out a loud cry, showing that she was terrified by the loud noise.

Baby goes viral on TikTok after his reaction to dad's snores

Those who have seen the video admit that the man snored too loud and that even an adult would be scared.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The girl's mother shared in the comment section that she is just 7 months old.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

The video has since gone massively viral as it has gathered more than 4 million likes, close to 30k comments and over 186k shares on TikTok.

@Kim-E said:

"The way she gripped the covers got me cryinnnnnn bro."

@901CancerCakeLady reacted:

"Dad became a tiger. Went from dad to Tony real quick."

@Willow said:

"Bro I thought there was a tiger."

@TriceyV commented:

"He said that ain’t my dad that’s a beast."

@Vyv commented:

"He scared me too I wasn’t expecting it to be so loud."

@norman said:

"It scared me to baby."

@chltwn32 commented:

"Ma’ what the hell wrong wit daddy."

@Kimmy asked:

"Screaming at these people job. How old is the baby?"

@Kurvie K said:

"I'm coming to get my niece out that safari."

Little Girl Captured Sleeping with Her Hands in Washing Water

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a little girl was captured sleeping with both hands in soapy water beside a woman washing clothes in the same water in a video doing the rounds online.

The short clip of the little cutie taking a nap with her head facing upwards had the adult's face covered.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng