A Nigerian lady who was tired of listening to excuses from her partner called off their wedding three days to the date

According to the lady, the man never contributed monetarily towards the wedding plans and always said his cash was in fixed deposit

Many Facebook users who reacted to the lady's decision said it was smart and the fiance was most probably irresponsible

A media personality, Amanda Chisom, has shared a screenshot of a lady's tweet who called off her marriage three days to the D-Day.

In the tweet, the lady said that her fiance was always telling her that his money is in a fixed deposit.

Many people praised the lady for stopping their marriage plans. Photo source: CNN, Adobe Stock Photo

Lady called off her wedding

Despite the lady's numerous requests, the man said that he will refund whatever is spent on the wedding. She eventually called off the wedding on the advice of a marriage counsellor.

In her words:

"This guy hasn't dropped one penny and wedding is in 3 days, he keeps saying his money is in fixed deposit and that he will refund me."

He doesn't have anything

Reacting to the lady's decision, Amanda said:

"Person wey no get shishi, living from hand to mouth, no car , no good house but his money is in fixed deposit. Shows foolishness of the highest order that can be sezually transmitted and genetically emitted."

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to it below:

Vivian Nwuzor said:

"Yes u did the right thing, fix deposit kee him dia."

Adeshola Mercy Dada said:

"yes you did. that your fiance na 419."

Chidinma Faith Mbaekwe said:

"God just saved you, go and give testimony in church because its worth giving testimony oh… Fixed deposit ko. Fixed deposit ni."

Nkuku-Ogechi Joy Victor said:

"You just Dodged a bullet Sis, na so e dey start. Next thing you will start paying bills. Hunckle no get shishi."

Chinwenwa Hope said:

"Yes you did the right thing! You just saved yourself from his manipulations which will eventually lead to emotional torture..."

