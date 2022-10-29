A young man has recently got many sympathising with him after his woman disgraced him in a surprising way

A video captured him getting ditched by his girlfriend minutes after going down on one knee to propose marriage to her

Many onlookers looked shocked by what they were witnessing, and social media users wondered why he chose to propose publicly

A young lady has recently brought major embarrassment upon her boyfriend, who tried proposing to her in public.

Lady slaps her boyfriend and walks out on him upon proposing to her Photo credit: @nsekuonlinedotcom

Source: Instagram

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @nsekuonlinedotcom had a gentleman going down on one knee in front of his lady. The next thing that happened was the woman walking away from him without saying a word.

The young man quickly got up to stop her from leaving, but just after he held her, the woman gave him a heavy slap on his back and walked away immediately.

Her actions attracted a lot of onlookers who looked very surprised by what they were witnessing. Her boyfriend was left in the middle of the crowd, embarrassed and confused, but a kind stranger was seen approaching and consoling him right after.

@nsekuonlinedotcom shared the video with the caption;

This public proposal thing is not for everyone, y3kan you don't want to listen

The full video has been linked below;

