A young man has shown off his oyinbo lover and how the lady is performing her "wifely" duty to him

In a series of photos on the platform, the lady could be seen cooking like an African as she bent over a gas cooker

Many social media users were playfully envious of his "achievement" as they asked him how he made the lady fall in love

A young Nigerian man with the TikTok handle @kanorsamuel223 has shared a video of his 'oyinbo' girlfriend on the platform.

One of the snaps in the clip has the beautiful lady using a camp gas cylinder to fry plantain for him. She seemed well at home.

Many people wondered how he was able to get the lady. Photo source: TikTok/@kanorsamuel223

Young Nigerian and pretty girlfriend

If not for her skin color, one would think she was Nigerian with how she set about her cooking activities.

Many people rushed to the young man's comment section to ask him how he got such a beautiful lady as his girlfriend.

Watch his video here.

As of the time of writing this report, the slide show has gathered over 400 comments with more than 17,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Alex George said:

"Pablo you don try, na your turn you remember say true love dey exist,the brotherhood say make I thank you for make it personal."

halo said:

"Bro is winning in life!!! yooooooooo!"

Dandy McCarthy:

"Your juju too Strong."

Tik Toker said:

"Green card acquired."

washy said:

"Im still wondering what will be produced."

Your Stepdad said:

"Client no gree go back ooo."

Alusty sheen said:

"All this time I knew I was doing something wrong. Gaa mu garaika."

Fortune Liquor said:

"My gawd where una dey see all this kind love ehn?"

Chiboydehussla001 said:

"Client whe everybody de manage. E reach your turn. You lock am. E no go."

