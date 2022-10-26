A talented Ghanaian-born Korean man has shown off his banku-stirring skills in an incredible video

Sekoreasechina was captured stirring banku, a local Ghanaian dish eaten especially by the people of the southern regions of Ghana

In the footage which has gained fewer views and reactions, Sekoreasechina urges men to learn how to cook

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sekoreasechina, a Ghanaian-born Korean man, has shown off his banku-stirring skills in an incredible video making the rounds on social media.

The video, shared on his Instagram account, has appeared on other platforms online. The short clip begins with the young man stirring the local Ghanaian delicacy on fire.

The meal is an energy-giving widespread Ghanaian dish, but is especially appreciated by the people of the southern regions of Ghana, namely the Ewe, Fante, and Ga tribes but also eaten across the other regions.

Photos of Sekoreasechina. Credit: sekoreasechina.

Source: Instagram

The dish is traditionally prepared with fermented corn and cassava dough and is paired with okro soup or stew, other stews, or soups of one's choice.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Sekoreasechina urges men to learn how to cook. While speaking, he showed off his Twi accent, saying men can also cook to help their wives.

His footage, however, had garnered fewer views and reactions at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Obuasi 'Broni' Sparks Reactions with His Perfect Twi Accent

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Sekoreasechina stirred reactions after a video of him fluently speaking Twi and showing off his long hair emerged. In the clip on his Instagram page, Sekoreasechina is seen starting and fanning a fire while a friend was engaging him.

Asked what he was doing, the young man, who describes himself as a traditionist, said he wanted to take herbs to boost his immune system.

Sekoreasechina was spotted in a casual outfit in the company of a male friend. The video showing Sekoreasechina's long natural hair gained the reactions of netizens after BASE AFRICA TV shared it on Twitter.

Handsome Young Man Flaunts Long Natural Hair

Sekoreasechina is not alone. YEN.com.gh earlier reported that social media users reacted to a viral video of a young man with natural long hair.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh