A lovely parent made her triplets' birthday a memorable one as she gave them their gifts in threes

The children were led into a room where the gifts and three different cakes were kept, and could not hide their excitement

Many people who reacted to their video said that they would also love to have triplets like the woman

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A short video has shown the moment a mother, @_shaeedah_2, made her triplet girls feel so special on their birthday.

After waking them up, the children were ushered into a room that had three different packages and new bicycles.

Social media users wished the kids a happy birthday. Photo source: TikTok/@_shaeedah_2

Source: UGC

Triplets celebrating their birthday

The TikTok clip showed how surprised the triplets were to see the goodies waiting for them. They had to quickly go unbox the packages in their bicycles' baskets.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Towards the end of the video, the beautiful triplets sat with their cakes as they struck different poses while their mother took nice photos of them.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

SpongeBob’s wife said:

"Aww this is soooo cute omg…happy birthday to them."

Thonia Peters said:

"Awwwn... Happiest birthday to the."

Jima Emmanuel said:

"3 wow .... now this is a clear definition of equality."

abubakarzainab128 said:

"WOW happy birthday dear."

user6225700566711 said:

"Your gorgeous doctor, engineer and SAN of African."

user5118603936783 said:

"Wow happy birthday my love more knowledge and understand."

MissVerified_3 said:

"Atleast I have their hair style on now now abd the same length this cute."

African-American Woman Marks Her 105th Birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that African American woman, Luttie Bell Hamm, recently marked a significant milestone in her life as she clocked 105 years old.

The St. Stephen resident in South Carolina observed the momentous day surrounded by family and loved ones. Madam Hamm adds to the list of nonagenarians and centenarians whose stories YEN.com.gh recently highlighted.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng