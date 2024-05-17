Ghanaian songstress Sister Deborah opened up about the affair between her ex-lover and rapper Medikal and his current wife, Fella Makafui, in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix

She talked about how she found out about the cheating scandal and disclosed that she had evidence, and also opened up about how she felt when Medika wedded Fella Makafui

Many people admired her maturity in the interview while admiring her intelligence and smartness

Ghanaian musician Sister Deborah opened up about dating ex-lover and rapper Medikal and how she discovered his affair with actress Fella Makafui.

Fella and Medikal and Sister Deborah and Medikal in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @fellamakafui, @amgmedikal and @sisterdeborah

Source: Instagram

Sister Deborah opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Medikal

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Sister Deborah said she knew about the affair between Medikal and Fella Makafui before they broke up.

She stated that at the time, she had been hearing word going around that Medikal was having an affair with Fella Makafui, but she would always brush it off, saying that they were only friends.

The Kakalika Love hitmaker also said that Medikal told her that he and Fella Makafui were friends, so she never made a big deal.

"I was actually so trusting, I never looked into that. Even the person in question at the time, I remember some people would call me and say your boyfriend is wth this girl at her shop opening. And I am like, no no, that's his friend. Oh, it's cool. That's his friend."

The African Mermaid, as her fans affectionately call her, stated people were talking, which made her feel like a fool, so she tried looking into the affair.

"I did get hardcore evidence long before the breakup. But there were denials, denials, denials. As I said, i don't want to make anyone look bad. I'm not angry, I've never really been angry. I have just accepted."

Sister Deborah stated that she did not cry when they broke up in 2018 after dating for two years, and neither did she cry when Medikal wed Fella Makafui in 2020 after their breakup.

Below is the snippet of Sister Deborah's interview with Zionfelix in which she spoke about her ex-lover, Medikal.

Reactions as Sister Deborah spoke about her ex-lover Medikal and his affair with Fella Makafui

Many people in the comment section loved how Sister Deborah addressed Zionfelix's questions concerning her relationship with her former lover Medikal and his supposed cheating scandal with Fella Makafui.

Others also admired how calm and collected she was during the interview. People hailed her as a smart and intelligent woman.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the interview:

@maaabenabarca5058 said:

Derby is so beautiful and intelligent

@DorkyBae-cd1qh said:

I love how she speaks. She sounds very intelligent, and knowledgeable...love you sister Debby ️️️️️️️️️

@rukkyabdul7049 said:

Team Derby, we are always calm and collected.

@elizabethfaakyewaayeboah1109 said:

Wow Sister Derby is really an icon very intelligent and smart. She made me watch the interview to end. I have really respected her

@philipkofihammond6139 said:

She is soo calm.

kusithomas32 said:

Just from her speeches, you can see she’s a sweetheart ..no pressure, no jealousy, no trust issues …why I/we no Dey get them always na dem

most_original_kwabena_frimpong said:

Derby seems so cool a woman to be with oo . Men koraa what’s our problem?

Below is the full interview of Sister Deborah with Zionfelix.

"He's my friend & sweet ex": Sister Derby on performing at MDK's O2 concert

YEN.com.gh reported that musician Sister Deborah opened up about why she accepted the offer to perform with Medikal at his headline concert at Indigo at the O2 in the UK.

She stated she was invited by the rapper, who she termed as her friend and sweet ex, and she accepted the invite because they have songs together.

Many people applauded her for her maturity during the interview with Kwadwo Sheldon.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh spoke to a counsellor about exes being friends and the importance of setting boundaries.

Source: YEN.com.gh