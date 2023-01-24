A video of some groomsmen turning down the chance to get married soon has got people talking online

In a video on TikTok, the groom performed the bouquet toss tradition only to realize none of his friends grabbed the flower bouquet

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the issue, with many revealing when they intend to marry

Marriage is not for the faint-hearted, and the actions of some groomsmen have got netizens in stitches after a video of them running during the bouquet toss tradition surfaced online.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @future1zz, showed the moment when the groomsmen gathered behind the groom and wife for the bouquet toss tradition.

Groomsmen cause a stir as they ran during the bouquet toss tradition Photo credit@future1zz/TikTok

Much to the surprise of the groom, his friends took to their heels causing the bouquet he tossed to land on the floor.

Netizens who saw the video seemed surprised at how 8 men could all turn down the opportunity to become the next newly-wed.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 83,000 likes and 800 likes.

khadi19991

OMG see people’s serious boyfriend’s

Cutie Gift 42

They are running but will soon see them getting married

Nana Ama Dridkel

I remember when I did some about 3yrs ago and the guys were advising me to change my mind cos I am a beautiful girl

user579387160364Rakia

Congratulations, they are running from marriage

dbrd

chai but the all have already 3girlfriends

user5744041016995

See how the one in white run with all his strength Someone serious boyfriend

Priscilla babe

Ahh these guys they don’t want to leave the market

