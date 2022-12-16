A Nigerian lady who lost her husband has taken to social media to mourn him in a touching manner

She shared some heartwarming and romantic conversations they had on Whatsapp before his demise

Her late husband identified as Ibinabo Fayama Harry passed away at the age of 33 in an undisclosed circumstance

A heartbroken Nigerian lady has cried out on social media over the demise of her husband identified as Ibinabo Fayama Harry.

The lady, with the handle @barbraitarion on TikTok, released a sensual and sweet Whatsapp conversation they had while he lived and melted hearts.

She mourned her husband's death. Photo Credit: TikTok/@barbraitari

Source: UGC

Gushing over the conversation they had, the widow wished she could turn back the hands of time.

She wrote:

"I wish i can relive this moment with you again."

Her late husband passed away at the age of 33 and was laid to rest in Port Harcourt. How he passed away was not disclosed by the widow. Netizens showed support for the mourning lady with kind thoughts.

See her post below:

Social media reactions

Jenny baby said:

"Hey so sorry see love naaaa God y u no just allow this girl enjoy this young loveI dont know u but this one pain me."

hajafatmatasher38 said:

"Heyyy I'm so sorry about your loss went through your vids and now I'm crying May Allah Grant him Aljannah take heart ok."

Ogelis. said:

"I just came across your profile now and I'm broken. So sorry for this irreparable loss Sis. kaiiii. I pray that God will comfort you and yours."

goldenlove1 said:

"It really hurts."

Certified_oja_zaddy said:

"My thoughts are with you and your family I pray god will comfort you at this moment I’m broken."

bella14195 said:

"I understand ur pains dear I just found myself crying for u may God heal ur broken heart."

