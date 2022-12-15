A young man has won many admirartion following his recent announcement of an academic feat

He took to his Twitter page to share that he successfully completed his second master's degree program

Netizens who saw the tweet did not hold back their praises but took to the comments section to congratulate him

An overjoyed young man has announced successfully bagging two master's degrees and has got many celebrating with him online.

Kojoo in his graduation outfit smiling and posing for the camera, casual Kojoo on a regular day, a side view of the young man's haircut Photo credit: @Kojoo_Kay

Source: Twitter

@Kojoo_Kay took to his Twitter timeline to share his good news with photos and video from his graduation day look very happy while wearing his suit with his graduation gown and cap on. He also had a sash around his neck.

His post was shared with the caption below;

A master, twice !! ‍. #IamBrunel

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many social media users congratulated him at the comments sections. At the time of this publication, over 154 retweets with 32 quote tweets and 922 likes.

Ghanaians react to the young man's 2 master's degrees'

@nakwaati replied:

Ebe soooooooo. Congratulations my light skinned brother

@AkuamoahAlvin commented:

Congratulations my man. You do all!

From @kanorcarboo:

Yeah that haircut congrats man

@OrlandOfficiale wrote:

Oh PURRRRRRR !! Proud of you ❤️❤️

@iamrenghis commented:

Congratulations my brother

33-year-old lady with 2 masters degrees, 1 PhD cries out over unemployment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 33-year-old lady identified as Dr Helana Darwin took to Twitter to express sadness over being unemployed despite having two masters degrees and a Ph.D.

Dr. Darwin said she feels like she went about her 20s all wrong, adding that higher education may be overrated.

She wrote: "How am I 33 with two MAs and a Ph.D. and still so precariously situated on the job market? I feel like I went about my 20s all wrong... maybe-just maybe-higher education is overrated?"

According to her, being unemployed transcend disciplines, adding that it is systemic. She wrote:

"As a sociologist, I’d like to encourage everyone weighing in here to zoom out and resist neoliberal individualist discourses. This phenomenon transcends disciplines. It is systemic. It’s no one person’s “fault.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh