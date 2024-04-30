Actress Fella Makafui and media personality Abeiku Santana clashed on the radio when the latter asked her whether she was married to rapper Medikal

This came at the back of Medikal taking to X to announce that he and the actress were divorced and were co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong

The video got many people admiring Fella's maturity

Actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui and media personality Abeiku Santana clashed on the radio about whether she was still married to rapper Medikal.

Fella Makafui and Medikal clash on radio

During an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, the radio presenter asked Fella Makafui whether she was still married to Medikal and whether she was still referred to as Mrs Precious Frimpong.

Fella Makafui pretended not to have heard the question and asked Santana whether he was referring to her upcoming movie, Resonance.

Abeiku Santana, on a quest to get answers on the marital status of Fella Makafui, asked her the same question again and pleaded with her to get serious and stop joking about her responses.

He asked her the question for the third time and she responded by saying no comment. Unhappy with her response, Santana said:

"No, but that's your name. I'll call you Mrs Precious Frimpong."

The mother of Island Frimpong stood her ground and stated that she would not like to answer the question.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui and Abeiku Santana clashing over whether she was still married to Medikal.

Reactions as Fella Makafui and Abeiku Santana clashed on the radio over her marriage to Medikal

The video got many people talking about how mature Fella Makafui was when it came to responding to controversial questions in interviews.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

SweetB said:

I respect Fella's energy and maturity The womanhood is proud ✌️✌️

kenimarteyMD said:

She is still married to Medikal, it’s just a hype to promote their respective careers

Mariam curteous said:

Fella is going through a lot

dela kornu said:

This lady is too mature.. big up fella.. love u.

hamza sayibu said:

in Ghana, even if you commit crime and they ask you and you refuse to respond, people will come and say "it is maturity".

ohemaananapiesie said:

why should Abeiku interview someone in her emotional state, besides it's her personal life

"No more MediFella": Medikal said Fella was his baby mama and they were co-parenting

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal announced on X that he and his wife, the seasoned actress and film director Fella Makafui, are currently divorced and co-parenting their child, Island Frimpong.

The Scarface crooner further shared screenshots on X of Fella Makafui blocking from all social media platforms.

The news sparked a massive debate online as many claimed he was chasing clout, while others challenged him to share proof of divorce documents.

