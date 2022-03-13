Elvis Koku Kwashie passed on Tuesday, December 28, after a short illness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, UGMC

The late General Manager of The Multimedia Group's Joy Brands has been laid to rest after funeral rites were held on Saturday, March 12

His widow, Cynthia Kwashie eulogised him with a touching tribute during the pre-burial service

The late General Manager of The Multimedia Group's Joy Brands, Elvis Koku Kwashie, has been laid to rest after funeral rites were held on Saturday, March 12.

His wife, Cynthia Kwashie, eulogised him during the pre-internment service attended by family and loved ones, including his former colleagues from The MultiMedia Group.

In a heartfelt tribute read on her behalf, the widow described her 19-year-long partner as her great friend.

''My best friend, my source of strength, intercessor, dependable partner, teacher, life coach, and many more,'' she said, adding that he was a good father, passionate and consummate professional in your field of work, a great man of God,'' she said.

Cynthia further noted that her late husband was a ''husband of my youth, and your ability to combine all these responsibilities effortlessly blows my mind and makes me love you more.''

Elvis Koku Kwashie died on Tuesday, December 28, after a short illness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC). He is survived by his wife and children.

Listen to the tribute below:

