Rafael, a Ghanaian imprisoned for participating in galamsey, has been pardoned

Following his arrest, the 34-year-old prisoner was given a three-year sentence in the Awutu Camp Prison in Ghana's Central Region

Several online viewers were moved by Rafael's heartfelt account of his condition in an emotional video

Rafael, a stroke-stricken Ghanaian man incarcerated for his involvement in galamsey (illegal small-scale gold mining), has been granted amnesty.

The 34-year-old was sentenced to three years imprisonment at the Awutu Camp Prison following his arrest.

Rafael was granted amnesty as a result of the repeated appeals by the prison authorities due to his condition.

Ghanaian man living with stroke granted amnesty appeals for financial help. Photo credit: Crime Check TV GH.

Source: Facebook

Rafael recalls how he suffered a stroke attack

In an interview with Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng of the Crime Check Foundation, Rafael recalled how he suffered the stroke.

''I was heading to the bathroom when I got lightheaded. I was told that I passed out. When I recovered, I saw that they had drenched me with water. I eventually realised, however, that I could not lift my left hand.

''When I visited the hospital, the medical staff informed me that pressure had damaged some of the veins in my brain,'' he recalled.

The video of Rafael recounting his emotional situation sparked the emotions of netizens.

Watch the video in which the boss of Crime Check TV GH and Rafael appeal for help here.

Reactions to the video of Rafael

Paulina Odei commented:

Hmmmmm, very sad.

Peace Man posted:

Masha Allah, keep up the good work. My almighty God bless you.

Benjamin Addai Nsiah Borngreat posted:

May God be your helper.

Nicole Awura-Abena McHeinzy said:

When God loves you, you will even survive hemorrhagic stroke in prison. This guy is just living by grace.

Vinolia Ankrah commented:

God bless you all.

Joshua Lantam reacted:

Ibrahim, I can't control my tears whenever I watch your programme. I will find time and talk to you personally.

Ewusie Kwansah said:

Rafael's consistency on request to recover is admirable. May the Lord bless you with everlasting healing. You have always been on my mind; I shall visit you soon.

Enock Mensah commented:

Ghana is a funny country and will continue to be a funny country.

Adu-Asare Baffour Ronaldo posted:

People need help but we instead give our money to so-called men of God. God bless me so I can help these people.

Grace Enyonamt commented:

God richly bless Crime Check TV GH. Our brother needs severe medical check-up because you can see all is not well.

Crime Check TV boss reveals Christian Atsu freed over 150 prisoners with own money

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, disclosed that late Ghanaian player Christian Atsu Twasam paid the fines of more than 150 minor offenders to free them.

The late Black Stars winger allegedly contacted the media celebrity roughly five years ago and asked for them to cooperate to assist the most disadvantaged.

On the GTV Breakfast show, Kwarteng said he and Christian Atsu worked together to launch the Petty Offenders Project formally.

