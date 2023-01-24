A funny video of a couple dancing hard in front of their children as they climbed their centre table went viral

Without minding their kids' presence, the husband and wife jumped on a table like children and started singing

People who watched the short video said that their behaviour shows they are each other's best friends

A video shared by a Nigerian woman, @chiamaxsworld, has shown the moment she and her husband turned the whole house upside as they had fun singing and dancing.

At the beginning of the clip, the woman jumped on their centre table as if she was on a stage. The man took their toddler away from the table and joined her.

Their children kept looked confused as they performed. Photo source: TikTok/@chiamaxsworld

Happy home goals

Using a plastic bottle as a mic, the woman sang along to Marvin's Wo Da Mo latest song. The couple danced and left their kids confused.

The children could not do anything as they just watched their parents go gaga. Many said that their home must be so much fun.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 1,500 comments and more than 33,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Tonia Chioma .O. said:

"These parents changed the game, they are the ones stressing their children."

shugaboo said:

"They met in the club no body can tell me otherwise."

Temi W said:

"If me and my husband no craze like this.. I don’t want."

Savage babes said:

"When two best friends marry each other."

Aewura Djoah said:

"Imagine the school administration of the kids watching the parents do this, how will they take them serious at PTA meetings ."

